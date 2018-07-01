Arab Group at HRC reaffirms adherence to Universal Periodic Review mechanism

This came during a speech delivered by Saeed Ahmed Al Jarwan, from the UAE Mission in Geneva, before the Human Right Council's 38th session, on behalf of the Arab Group.

The UAE currently chairs the "Council of the Heads of Arab Missions" in Geneva, under the framework of the general discussion on two reports by the "Working Group on Human Rights, Transnational Corporations and other Business Enterprises."

The UAE currently chairs the "Council of the Heads of Arab Missions" in Geneva, under item 6, pertaining to Universal Periodic Review.

The Arab Group stressed the importance of implementing and following up recommendations made during the UPR sessions and urged member states to endeavour in adopting such recommendations and integrating them in their respective national policies.