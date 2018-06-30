MoFAIC says closely following up situation of UAE citizens in, or traveling to Georgia

  • Saturday 30, June 2018 in 11:21 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is closely following up reports circulating in the social media that a number of UAE citizens were subjected to ill-treatment at Georgia's airports and were forced to return back to the country.
"The Ministry, along with the UAE Embassy in Tbilisi, are seriously monitoring the issue and giving it a great consideration," it said in a statement today.
 
"The Ministry is following up the conditions of the UAE citizens in Georgia and is working to provide them with all the care and services they need during their presence in Georgia," the Ministry added.
 
It urged the citizens to register with the "Twajudi Service" to have themselves familiarised with travel advice and instructions and to contact the Ministry in cases of emergency on the number +995595666466 or on the Ministry Call Centre's number 80044444.