Abdullah bin Zayed meets Chief Minister of Karnataka

The meeting saw discussions on friendship and cooperation ties in the areas of the economy, commerce, investment, culture, education, healthcare, space and energy between the UAE and Karnataka.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the UAE's keenness to enhance its bilateral relations and cooperation with the State of Karnataka, in light of the excellent ties with India.

Kumaraswamy welcomed Sheikh Abdullah and expressed his country's desire to further strengthen its ties with the UAE.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency; Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Banna, UAE Ambassador to India, and Jamal Hussain Al Zaabi, UAE Consul-General in Kerala.