Abdullah bin Zayed visits Centre for Nanoscience and Engineering, IISc Bangalore

Sheikh Abdullah and his accompanying delegation were briefed by the centre's officials about its activities, researches, technical sciences and 13 laboratories. He also learned about the centre's current research topics including, but not limited to nanoelectronics, MEMS/NEMS, nanomaterials and devices, photonics, nano-biotechnology, solar cells and computational nano-engineering.

Sheikh Abdullah hailed the research facilities and advanced laboratory equipment for nanotechnology and science. He also praised the great efforts of the staff of the centre and wished them success.

The officials and the working team of the centre welcomed the visit of Sheikh Abdullah and expressed their aspirations to strengthen relations between the two friendly countries and its people.

Sheikh Abdullah was accompanied by Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Space Agency, Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al-Banna, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of India, and Jamal Hussein Al Zaabi, Consul-General of UAE in Kerala.