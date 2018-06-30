Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Nasser Al-Sabah on successful surgery

Sharjah24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, made a telephone call on Saturday to Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, to congratulate him on the successful surgery he has undergone recently.
During the call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed wished Sheikh Nasser a speedy recovery and wellness.
Sheikh Nasser extended thanks and appreciation for Sheikh Mohamed for his kind feelings and wished him good health and happiness.