Amal Al Qubaisi stresses importance of parliamentary institutions to achieve development

She pointing out that the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, recognised their role in increasing participation and institutionalising the Shura approach, which is deep-rooted in the Emirati culture and national identity.

In her remarks on the occasion of International Day of Parliamentarism, Dr. Al Qubaisi said that this day is an important occasion to be invested to confirm the role played by national parliaments in supporting development and modernisation, building plans, and exercising their legislative and supervisory roles at the parliamentary diplomacy level.



"The UAE's consultative approach is deeply rooted in the history of our society through instilled mechanisms of community dialogue, exchange of opinion, consultation and constructive interaction between the ruler and the people. The principles of Shura, participation in decision-making and open-door policy are an integral part of the UAE history and traditions," she said.



This approach was institutionalised after the establishment of the Union on 2nd December, 1971, by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who laid the foundation stone of the constitutional institutions of the system of government at the top of his priorities and interests when establishing the country.