Egypt Government Excellence Conference 2018 to take place with Support, Participation of UAE Government

Set to run from July 3 to July 4 in Cairo, the Conference seeks to provide a comprehensive framework for the transfer of the UAE’s successful government experience to Egypt. Furthermore, the event aspires to achieve a quantum leap in government services to translate the strategic sustainable development goals of the Egypt Vision 2030 into reality.

The Conference will convene senior government officials from Egypt and the UAE to exchange experience and success stories, transfer knowledge and share best practices in government work with a focus on three main areas: performance, efficiency and government excellence, government capabilities, and smart services.

Speaking on the UAE participation in the Egypt Government Excellence Conference 2018, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, said: “The Conference and the UAE’s participation therein demonstrate the UAE Government's keenness to fulfill the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to forge a strong strategic government partnership between the UAE and Egypt, step up cooperation and strengthen the long-standing and deep-rooted relations between our two brotherly countries across various fields.”

The Egypt Government Excellence Conference 2018 is the first step in implementing the memorandum of understanding related to developing government work, signed by Egypt’s Ministry of Planning, Follow-up and Administrative Reform and the UAE Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future during the World Government Summit in February 2018 in Dubai.

Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi will head the UAE delegation attending the Conference. Other members will include Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratization, Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing and Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office at the UAE Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, as well as directors and other senior officials of various government institutions. Dr Hala Al-Saeed, Dr Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, and several experts and government officials will represent Egypt.