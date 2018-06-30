GWU, Diplomatic Group of Spouses of Ambassadors in UAE organise charity dinner

The dinner was led by the President of Diplomatic Group of Ambassadors' Spouses in the UAE, Bozena Rostek, wife of the Ambassador of Poland in the UAE.

The ceremony began with a speech by Rostek, on behalf of all Ambassadors' Spouses, and conveyed greetings to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, for her contribution to the field of charitable work locally and internationally.

Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, GWU Director-General, and Reem Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, were present during the charity event.

Rostek praised the significant support provided by the General Women’s Union in preparing for the event resulting in its success. During the event's proceedings, a film about the achievements of the annual diplomatic corps, which included programmes to learn Arabic for non-native speakers and the embroidery course.

The Spouses of Ambassadors honoured Noura Al Suwaidi, for her fruitful efforts to ensure the success of the various programmes and initiatives held by the Group.

The GWU Director-General expressed her thanks and appreciation for this recognition, stressing the readiness of the General Women’s Union to provide full support to the group and said that the doors of the Union are open to any future activities and initiatives.

A minute of silence to commemorate the late S.J. Mohideen, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the UAE, who passed away on Sunday in Sri Lanka, was also held.

The Group also expressed their thanks to Etihad Airways for their support of the charity dinner.