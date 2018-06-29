UAQ Ruler Ruler congratulates Kuwait's Emir on successful surgery of Sheikh Nasser

Sharjah24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a cable to Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, congratulating him on the successful surgery of Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.
Sheikh Saud wished Sheikh Nasser a speedy recovery and wellness.
Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, also sent similar cable to Emir of Kuwait.