Sheikh Abdullah toured the city, which is dubbed the "T-Hub" and hosts the offices of many information technology, IT, companies.

Sheikh Abdullah praised India's efforts to advance information technology and build capabilities in terms of vital and competitive skills.

Sheikh Abdullah was accompanied during his tour by K.T. Rama, IT Minister of the Indian State of Telangana, Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Banna, UAE Ambassador to India, and Jamal Hussein Al Zaabi, UAE Consul-General in Kerala.