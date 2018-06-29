June 2013 revolution established foundations of new Egypt: Egyptian Ambassador

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, on the fifth anniversary of the revolution, Jad added that the Egyptian people will never forget the UAE’s support for Egypt in countering its internal and external challenges and combatting terrorism throughout its crises, especially during the period that followed the revolution.

The UAE, under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, promoted development, most notably infrastructure projects, and provided economic support to Egypt.

Jad stressed that the two countries enjoy strong historic ties, and Egypt was among the first countries to support the formation of the UAE, as a pillar of regional and international stability, The UAE, under the leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, also supported Egypt during the war on October 1973, he further added.

According to Jad, the words of the late Zayed, stating, "Arab oil can never be dearer than Arab blood. I advised my sons, and I do again, to stand by Egypt, as this is the only way for the Arab people to feel dignified," still echo today.

Egypt launched hundreds of development projects after the revolution that cover all sectors, including housing, healthcare, transport, education, water, sports, culture, entertainment, food security, sewer system development in squatter areas, and the development of Sinai and Suez.

Jad also pointed out that oil and gas excavation projects are among the large-scale development projects underway in the country.

The date, 30th June, 2013, will remain an important day in the history of Egypt, as the revolution has redrawn the country's political and economic map for decades to come, Jad further said.