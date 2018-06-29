UAE Embassy provides books to Bekaa Youth Society in Lebanon

The 100 titles covered a variety of topics that include the achievements of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE history, the formation of its federation, and fiction books in both Arabic and English.

Dr. Abdullah Al Tassah, Chairman of the society, thanked the UAE for its pioneer role in supporting the social development works and helping the needy people in Lebanon and across the world.

He also pointed out the new books will be placed at the 'Mufti Dr. Ahmed Alluden Public Library' in the society's Bekaa Youth Educational Centre.