ERC provides medicines to Restoring Hope Hospital, Hadramaut

Mohammed Obaid Al Shamsi, ERC Representative at Hadramaut, said that the fresh aid built in the continuous support provided by the UAE with the ultimate objective of alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people through providing them free healthcare supplies.

He also said that the ERC is intensifying its humanitarian activities in Hadramaut Governorate through providing people there with a bundle of food and medical aid to help them deal with the deteriorating humanitarian and economic conditions.

Officials at the hospital were very appreciative of the UAE and the ERC for the great efforts aimed at supporting the medical sector in the governorate in both technical and services areas.

Last week, the ERC provided 'Restoring Hope Hospital' with new medical equipment as part of its efforts to strengthen the medical sector.