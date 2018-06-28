Obaid Al Zaabi gives speech of Arab Group at 38th Human Rights Council

The UAE currently chairs the "Council of the Heads of Arab Missions" in Geneva, under the framework of the general discussion on two reports by the "Working Group on Human Rights, Transnational Corporations and other Business Enterprises."

The Arab Group welcomed the members of the Working Group. After reviewing the two reports, the Arab Group expressed its regret that they did not mention another report that was published in January 2018 by the High Commissioner for Human Rights, which aimed to create a database of all commercial enterprises that are involved in Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian Lands.

The Arab Group hoped that the Working Group would renew the illegality of the settlements, according to the international law, especially as it was a key partner in preparing the report of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The Arab Group praised the Working Group’s efforts and urged it to continue its work to raise awareness and develop non-judicial mechanisms that will complement and support judicial institutions. It also praised the efforts of the Working Group to integrate the principles mentioned in the U.N. Agenda 2030.