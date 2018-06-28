Abdullah bin Zayed attends round-table meeting with CEOs of Indian leading companies

The meeting, attended by CEOs of leading companies in India, discussed means of boosting cooperation between the UAE and India, especially in economic, investment and commercial fields.

Sheikh Abdullah said he was pleased with his meeting with the Indian CEOs, adding that the meeting had contributed in enriching the ongoing dialogue, exploring opportunities for joint ventures and exchanging ideas and expertise on mutual cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Sharaf Al Hashemi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Economic and Commercial Affairs, Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Banna, UAE Ambassador to India, and Mohammed Saleh Al Tenaiji, UAE Consul-General in Mumbai.