Abdullah bin Zayed attends round-table meeting with CEOs of Indian leading companies

  • Thursday 28, June 2018 in 9:35 PM
  • Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed during round-table meeting with CEOs of Indian leading companies
Sharjah 24 – WAM: As part of his official visit to India, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, took part in a round-table meeting, which was held in Mumbai Thursday.
The meeting, attended by CEOs of leading companies in India, discussed means of boosting cooperation between the UAE and India, especially in economic, investment and commercial fields.
 
Sheikh Abdullah said he was pleased with his meeting with the Indian CEOs, adding that the meeting had contributed in enriching the ongoing dialogue, exploring opportunities for joint ventures and exchanging ideas and expertise on mutual cooperation.
 
The meeting was attended by Mohammed Sharaf Al Hashemi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Economic and Commercial Affairs, Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Banna, UAE Ambassador to India, and Mohammed Saleh Al Tenaiji, UAE Consul-General in Mumbai.