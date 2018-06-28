Abdullah bin Zayed, Chief Minister of India’s Telangana further bilateral ties

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed during his meeting with CM of Telangana

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the UAE's firm interest in furthering bilateral ties and cooperation for the benefit of the Emirati and Indian peoples.

While welcoming Sheikh Abdullah's visit to India, Kalvakuntla Rao stressed the Indian government's desire to advance cooperation between the UAE and India.

He paid gratitude to the UAE for undertaking development projects in India and praised the prominent standing occupied by the UAE regionally and globally as well as its landmark progress in all walks of life.

Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Banna, UAE Ambassador to India, and Jamal Al Zaabi, UAE Consul General in India State of Kerala, attended the meeting.