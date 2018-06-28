Abdullah bin Zayed, Chief Minister of Maharashtra discuss avenues of joint cooperation

Building capacities that can advance prospects of bilateral cooperation across economic, investment, health and educational fields were also tackled during the meeting, which took place as part of Sheikh Abdullah's state visit to India.

While welcoming Sheikh Abdullah's visit to India, Devendra Fadnavis expressed his hope the trip would contribute to further consolidating ties of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and India.

For his part, Sheikh Abdullah underscored the UAE's keenness on strengthening ties of friendship and cooperation with India that serve development, progress and prosperity for the benefit of both friendly countries and peoples.

Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman AlBanna, UAE Ambassador to India, and Saleh Al Tunaiji, UAE Consul General in Mumbai, attended the meeting.