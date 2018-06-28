FNC parliamentary division concludes participation in APA ‘Economy and Sustainable Development Committee’ in Cyprus

The division, represented by Azza Sulaiman bin Sulaiman, FNC Member, demanded that Iran must cease its interference in the internal affairs of other countries and correct its policies regarding the use of nuclear energy, to comply with the international efforts related to the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes only.

During the meeting, Sulaiman stated that energy, which is a necessary requirement for sustainable economic and social development, is a major international issue, in light of the rising oil prices that have made countries seek new sources of clean and cheap energy, and especially considering the effects of global warming and climate change.

She added that the UAE has achieved significant developments in many areas related to energy, hosted the "Global Summit for the Energy of the Future," and supported projects that aim to protect the environment while pointing out that Masdar City is a successful model of the country's efforts to achieve sustainable development. The UAE also added renewable energy to its exports, along with oil and gas, and has launched a related initiative, titled, "Reinforcing the Role of Women in Sustainability, Environment and Renewable Energy."

The division presented several proposals on how to ensure the ideal use of energy and guarantee its availability, by calling on parliaments to encourage their governments to promote cooperation in energy and sustainability and combine their efforts with their ongoing international obligations, such as the international sustainable development goals and the "United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change."

The UAE aims to implement the necessary policies to develop comprehensive and innovative growth strategies, to achieve sustainable economic growth, support small and medium-sized enterprises, and ensure equal opportunities for all without discrimination, coinciding with the implementation of the UAE Vision 2021 and the Sustainable Development Plan 2030, Sulaiman said in conclusion.