Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minister announce launch of Zayed-Gandhi Digital Museum

The initiative allows people to gain insight into the lives and legacies of exceptional leaders, commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed and 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The interactive content showcases rare photos, videos and objects representing the life works and philosophies of both renowned leaders using cutting edge technologies.





The Zayed-Gandhi Digital Museum would be launched in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates aligning with the 'Year of Zayed' programmes and perpetuating the legacy and honourable memory of the nation's Founding Father and India’s Father of Nation. It also reaffirms the historical ties and shared values of peace, tolerance and sustainability between the UAE and India.