Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation organises mass wedding in Bahrain

The foundation also supported 3,646 people during the six previous group weddings, with the first being held in December 2011.

The ceremony was held under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, and was attended by Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, King's Representative for Charity and Youth Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Royal Charity Foundation in Bahrain; Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain; Mohammed Haji Khouri, Director-General of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, and Dr. Moustafa Al Sayyed, Secretary-General of the Royal Charity Foundation, as well as senior officials and the families of the grooms and brides.

The foundation aims, through this initiative, to organise group weddings locally and in GCC countries to reduce the financial burdens on Emirati and Gulf families.