UN official lauds UAE projects in liberated Yemeni provinces

During the meeting, the visiting delegation were briefed on ERC's charitable and humanitarian activities in the governorates of Aden, Lahj and Abyan, in 2018.

Al Ali revealed details of water projects including the drilling of water wells in the worst affected areas, namely the Al Qabbaytah well in Lahij, as well as the provision of water pumps in Aden and the rebuilding of a number of schools.

Al Ali went on to note the ERC's distribution of 30,000 food baskets to the underprivileged and the affected in the five governorates, in addition to organising group iftar during the Holy Month of Ramadan, which reached 75,888 people in the governorates of Aden, Abyan and Lahij.

Drennan praised the ERC for standing by the Yemeni people, expressing his appreciation for the massive projects carried out in the liberated provinces, especially during the 'Year of Zayed' 2018.

The UN official called for further coordination between the UN and Arab coalition forces in Aden, to secure humanitarian access to the needy across all liberated provinces.