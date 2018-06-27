ERC donates AED 277,000 to The Diabetes Centre in Pakistan

UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, presented the cheque to the director and members of the board of TDC during a meeting at the embassy.

While discussing prospects for joint cooperation and sharing of expertise between health facilities in both countries, Hamad Al Zaabi said the UAE Pakistan Assistance Programme (PAP) focuses on supporting the health sector.

''The UAE leadership pays proper attention to the health sector in Pakistan, which impacts daily lives and prosperity of people and the future of generations,'' he stated.

''Investment in this sector is of high important and feasible in the short band long terms, especially in building capacity and training of human resources,'' he added.

In April 2018, UAE ambassador and former Pakistani prime minister opened TDC, which provides medical treatment for diabetic patients.

The centre, the first of its kind in Islamabad, was established with the generous support of the ERC.