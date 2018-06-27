Hong Kong reaffirms UAE’s significant contribution to Belt & Road Initiative

"The strategic position boasted by the UAE as a global transit route for international logistics and international trade between East and West, enables the country to bolster its contributions to the ambitious Belt & Road Initiative which is conducive to effecting significant changes and a new era in international trade," Al Saleh said during the Roundtable Lunch he had Wednesday with at the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, where he is leading the UAE delegation to the BnR Summit, opening tomorrow in Hong Kong.

"The UAE is now the second largest Arab economy and has secured great strides over the past years that earned the country a prestigious position on the global trade map thanks to its investment-friendly environment, application of best practices, and resilient logistics sector," Al Saleh said during his meeting with the Vice Chairman of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, Brandon Liu.

"UAE and Hong Kong have several advantages in common, including the adoption of a liberal economic policy," he added, underlining the robust re-export sector the two sides have.

The Belt and Road Summit, organised by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Hong Kong Trade Development Council, brings together senior government officials, representatives of international institutions, business leaders and industry experts from countries along and beyond the Belt and Road to exchange views on multilateral co-operation and explore new business opportunities arising from the Belt and Road Initiative.

Al Saleh presented the key investment incentives provided by the UAE to accelerate FDI inflows into the country, including resilient legislation, strong infrastructure facilities, and advanced technologies across all fields.

He called on Hong Kong investors to benefit from the country's coveted geographical position, which gives Hong Kong companies a streamlined access to the MENA region.

For his part, the Hong Kong senior official underscored the growing interest of Chinese investors in continuing to establish fruitful strategic relations with the UAE.

He reaffirmed the significant role assumed by the UAE in the BnR Initiative.