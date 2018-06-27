Qatar's complaints are unfounded, adhering to its commitments is the only way out, says UAE

  • Wednesday 27, June 2018 in 11:31 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The United Arab Emirates mission in The Hague has issued the following statement: "Qatar has filed a request at the International Court of Justice, ICJ, within the framework of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination for temporary measures to stop what it claims to be discriminatory measures against Qatari citizens in the UAE by failing to provide them with treatment, education and access to trade, as well as by taking action leading to the severing of family ties.
The UAE has requested the International Court of Justice to reject Qatar's claims, which do not reflect reality. The ICJ will examine the Qatari request within the next three days in light of the evidence and documents to be presented by the UAE to refute these allegations."
 
"Qatar's misuse of international organisations and bodies is an attempt to divert attention from the real reasons underlying the decision by the four countries to boycott Qatar, based on its illegal practices of supporting terrorism, harbouring extremists and persons wanted internationally, interfering in the affairs of other countries, supporting discourses of hatred and incitement through its media networks, and non-compliance with the charters, agreements and treaties signed by Qatar itself. "
 
"The UAE makes note of its clear position towards the Qatari people, this position having been the result of practices instigated by their own Government, in which they have no part but which have led to their suffering. Qatar cannot end the crisis by resorting to international organisations and making unfounded complaints, but by fulfilling its commitments."