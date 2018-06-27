Qatar's complaints are unfounded, adhering to its commitments is the only way out, says UAE

The UAE has requested the International Court of Justice to reject Qatar's claims, which do not reflect reality. The ICJ will examine the Qatari request within the next three days in light of the evidence and documents to be presented by the UAE to refute these allegations."

"Qatar's misuse of international organisations and bodies is an attempt to divert attention from the real reasons underlying the decision by the four countries to boycott Qatar, based on its illegal practices of supporting terrorism, harbouring extremists and persons wanted internationally, interfering in the affairs of other countries, supporting discourses of hatred and incitement through its media networks, and non-compliance with the charters, agreements and treaties signed by Qatar itself. "

"The UAE makes note of its clear position towards the Qatari people, this position having been the result of practices instigated by their own Government, in which they have no part but which have led to their suffering. Qatar cannot end the crisis by resorting to international organisations and making unfounded complaints, but by fulfilling its commitments."