Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Governor of Gujarat in India

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed during his meeting with Governor of Gujarat

The meeting highlighted the bilateral relations between the UAE and Gujarat, as well as the means of strengthening and advancing them and improving the cooperation between both sides in many areas, especially in the economy, commerce, investment and education.

Sheikh Abdullah noted the strong relations between the UAE and India while expressing his hope that they will further develop in many areas, to benefit the peoples of both countries.

Kohli welcomed Sheikh Abdullah and his delegation while noting that the visit reflects the desire of the leadership of both countries to exchange visits and meetings and continue developing their bilateral relations, to serve the interests of their countries and peoples.

He also wished the UAE greater advancement and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Banna, UAE Ambassador to India.