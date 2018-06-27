Abdullah bin Zayed visits Sidi Saiyyed Mosque, Ahmedabad

-Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed during his visit to Sidi Saiyyed Mosque, Ahmedabad

The visit came during Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed’s official visit to India.

Sheikh Abdullah toured the mosque which blends Islamic and Hindu architecture. The mosque is entirely arcuated and is famous for beautifully carved ten stone latticework windows (jalis) on the side and rear arches.

Sheikh Abdullah hailed the signature architectural design and feats of Sidi Saiyyed Mosque.

He also expressed his happiness at visiting this landmark in Ahmedabad, which attracts millions of visitors annually.

Sheikh Abdullah was accompanied by Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Banna, UAE Ambassador to India.