Abdullah bin Zayed visits Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati, India

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed during his visit to Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati

Sheikh Abdullah toured the place and the Ashram Guest House, which receives millions of visitors, as well as the family rooms that tell the history of Gandhi. He was also briefed about the ancient manuscripts of Mahatma Gandhi.

Sheikh Abdullah tried out the charkha, spinning wheel used by Gandhi for spinning thread or yarn from natural or synthetic fibres. He also toured the museum, which includes historical paintings and pictures about the life of Gandhi.

At the end of the tour, he placed a wreath of wool on the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Ashram.

Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Banna, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of India, accompanied Sheikh Abdullah during the tour.