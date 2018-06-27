Nahyan bin Mubarak attends 'Africa Day' reception

The ceremony, held at the Sorbonne Abu Dhabi campus, was attended by members of the foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE, members of the African communities residing in the country, as well as a number of officials and businessmen.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Nahyan said, "Under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan , we, in the UAE, believe that tolerance is in the heart of every successful nation. Our success in the UAE yields this simple conclusion: wise investors flock to a country when tolerance is a fundamental part of its identity.

In turn, Mohamed Ait Ali, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the UAE, and Dean of the African Diplomatic Corp in the UAE, praised the generous care of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa to the diplomatic missions and the great interest they receive from all institutions in the country.

He added that Africa Day is an annual occasion to commemorate the signing of the agreement on the establishment of the Organisation of African Unity on 25th May, 1963, in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa. Ambassador Ali said that Africa Day symbolises the struggle of the African peoples for the liberation and development, noting that the celebration of the 55th anniversary of the founding of the African Union is an important occasion to all Africans.

Ambassador Ali on behalf of all African Ambassadors, thanked the UAE government and leadership for their continuous care and support.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, a seminar on investment opportunities in Africa was also held. The participants emphasised the importance of investment in Africa and the need to develop cooperation relations among Arab countries in all fields.