UNHCR briefed on extensive UAE projects in Aden

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the ERC's humanitarian and relief activities as part of the 'Year of Zayed' 2018, across the five governorates of Yemen which are Aden, Dhale, Taiz, Lahij, and Abyan.

Al Ali presented a video on the activities, projects and charitable works carried out by the ERC since the beginning of the year, detailing all the work stages.

He explained that the ERC works on implementing its projects and programmes in cooperation with the Yemeni authorities in the five governorates. He added that the authority plans to carry out its charitable and humanitarian activities over three stages, with the first phase already completed.

The delegation briefed on some of the biggest ERC projects, including the drilling of water wells in the most affected areas, namely the Al Qabbaytah well in Lahij, at a cost of AED3 million, the provision of water pumps in Aden, and the launch of various volunteering programmes.

Al Ali also revealed details about a power plant due to launch in Aden with a capacity of 120 MW at a cost exceeding US$100 million, saying it will greatly contribute to mitigating power outages.

The official also shed light on the educational projects that have been implemented, namely the maintenance and restoration of schools, presenting a video of the renovation and maintenance work being carried out in a number of schools in the governorates of Dhale and Lahij.

Al Ali went on to note the ERC's distribution of 30,000 food baskets to the underprivileged and the affected in the five governorates, in addition to organising group iftar during the Holy Month of Ramadan, which reached 75,888 people in the governorates of Aden, Abyan and Lahij.

Other ERC activities were also highlighted, including events and celebrations organised to mark Mother's Day, World Poetry Day, World Down Syndrome Day, among others.

In response to a query by Parlevliet about what the ERC can offer Somali refugees in Aden, Al Ali expressed the organisation's readiness to provide them with financial and in-kind assistance. He pointed out that ERC recently celebrated 'World Refugee Day' by providing financial and aid assistance to Somali refugees in Aden.

In turn, Parlevliet praised the ERC's relief efforts, saying she was left impressed by the scale of the ERC projects in Aden and its ability to accomplish them in record time.