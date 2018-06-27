UAE provides medical equipment to Yemeni centre for women and children

The UAE's support of the Centre is part of its developmental projects in Yemen, which include rebuilding infrastructure and vital facilities in Hodeidah, especially in the health sector. The UAE has been enhancing the capacities of local medical centres and hospitals in liberated areas along the Red Sea Coast, hence improving the efficiency of services being provided to locals who have been severely affected by the brutal Houthi coup.

'Salma' is one of many patients being treated at the Centre. At eight months pregnant, Salma - who comes from a small nearby village - was diagnosed with anemia caused by malnutrition as a result of the starvation she was forced to endure under the Houthi siege, which has also affected thousands of other people, especially women and children. The Centre provided Salma with the appropriate treatment and she is now on the road to recovery.

Dr. Abdullah Dubla, Director of the Health Office in Al Khawkhah, said that the Centre provides vital services for women and children in the district and its surrounding areas.

The Centre's facilities includes a laboratory, a dental clinic and a pharmacy.