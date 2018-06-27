UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt submit file of sovereign airspace issue with Qatar to International Court of Justice

During its normal session 214, the ICAO Council considered two requests submitted by the State of Qatar to the Council requesting the activation of Article 84 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago 1944) on the Settlement of Dispute on the interpretation and application of the Chicago Convention and its annexes with the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt, especially the closure of the sovereign airspace of the four Arab countries to of the aircraft registered in Qatar, as well as preventing them from landing and taking off from the airports of the four Arab countries as well as activation of the second item of Article II concerning the settlement of the dispute over the interpretation and application of the "International Transit Services Agreement" against the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt.

This action by the four countries to submit the case to the International Court of Justice comes in view of the decision of the ICAO Council to grant Qatar the opportunity to hear its demands, which did not include the support of these demands or to call upon the four countries to take any action. The four States decided to object to this decision because they believe that the Organisation has fully exercised its technical competence through the cooperation of the four states with the organisation's Regional Office in Cairo in developing international alternative airlines for Qatari aircraft in international airspace, taking into account the highest standards of air safety and security in accordance with the Emergency Plan which was discussed at the session of the Council of the Organisation in the presence of the ministers concerned in the five States parties to this dispute at the meeting of the Council of the Organisation held on 31st July 2017 as stated in the Organisation's statement at the time.