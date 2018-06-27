Political settlement is only solution to Syrian Crisis: UAE

Mohammed Saleh Al Shamsi, Third Secretary at the UAE Diplomatic Mission in Geneva, called on the concerned parties to revive the political process, during an interactive dialogue of the 38th session of the Human Rights Council with the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic.

The UAE has also voiced its deep concern about the foreign interference on the ground, which violates Syrian sovereignty, social fabric, and institutions as well as threatens its unity.

At the beginning of the speech, Al Shamsi welcomed members of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic and extended thanks for the oral update of the tragic conditions experienced by the Eastern Ghouta earlier this year.

He stated that after five years of blockade, eastern Ghouta had seen unprecedented destruction of civilian infrastructure, which was tantamount to a war crime.