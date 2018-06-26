UAE attends 3rd annual meeting of AIIB Governors

Following last year’s event on Jeju Island in South Korea, the 2018 meeting ran from 25th to 26th June in Mumbai, India. In line with its strategic vision to step up collaboration among Asian countries in various aspects of sustainable infrastructure development, AIIB outlined a strategy to mobilise private capital for infrastructure funding.

Headed by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and the UAE’s Governor at the AIIB Board of Governors, the UAE delegation included representatives from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation as well as Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD).

The meeting also convened governors from member countries, partner institutions, civil society organisations, representatives from the media and leading experts from a wide range of specialisations.

The order of business of the third annual meeting of the AIIB Board of Governors, included discussions on initiating the bank’s private sector pipeline, executing high quality transactions, and achieving a distinctive and efficient client experience.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, said, "The UAE is proud to play an integral part in realising the ambitions of AIIB. As a founding member of the bank, we seek to support and facilitate AIIB’s thematic priorities to enhance sustainable infrastructure, cross-border connectivity and private capital mobilisation.

Dr Al Jaber added, "The UAE’s international social, humanitarian and development aid agenda has earned the country the title of the world's largest official development aid donor relative to national income for the fifth consecutive year."

Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADFD and the UAE’s Alternate Governor on the AIIB Board of Governors, said, "The bank’s objectives are in perfect alignment with the UAE’s development efforts. In line with intensifying international goals to achieve sustainable development, we believe it is crucial to step up co-ordination and co-operation among global development institutions and key stakeholders."

The UAE, alongside 57 other countries, joined AIIB as a permanent founding member in April 2015. The country’s contribution to the bank’s paid up capital of US$100 billion accounts for US$1.185 billion. ADFD is mandated to represent the UAE at the bank’s meetings and events and on its board.