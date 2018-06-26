Saud bin Saqr receives RAK Academy students

He added that the UAE education system receives the support and monitoring of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Sheikh Saud stated that the UAE’s education system aims to maintain its international competitiveness, through adopting new systems and modern policies, supporting innovation programmes in schools, and attracting leading academic staff, until the UAE has become an advanced country in terms of its level of education.

Sheikh Saud made this statement Tuesday while receiving at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, first-grade students from the Ras Al Khaimah Academy.

During the meeting, Sheikh Saud spoke with the students from all age groups about their interest in knowledge, education, culture and other practical topics, which will benefit their future.

Sheikh Saud highlighted the importance of creating the appropriate academic environment for children, to develop their talents and skills while praising the academy’s efforts to present purposeful and constructive ideas to enhance the education system.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Sports and Cultural Club, and Rashid Suwaidan Al Khateri, Director-General of the Protocol and Hospitality Department.