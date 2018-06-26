ERC continues distributing relief aid in liberated areas in Hodeidah

The move is inline with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the follow-up of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

The ERC teams Monday distributed thousands of food baskets and relief aid to the people of Hodeidah governorate to improve the humanitarian situation across the liberated areas along the Red Sea Coast as well as to restore normalcy and stability after three years of dire conditions as a result of the Iran-backed Houthi siege.

Mohammed Al Junaibi, head of the ERC's relief aid programme, said that the aid distribution is part of an Emirati air, land and sea relief bridge to the people of Hodeidah and its surrounding areas to restore life to the governorate and to meet the immediate needs of the Yemeni people and help them overcome the difficult circumstances they are experiencing.

Al Junaibi added that the ERC has developed a comprehensive strategic plan for the distribution of humanitarian relief aid to the liberated areas in Hodeidah in coordination with local organisations and the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre to ensure the arrival of food baskets to the people urgently.

The beneficiaries expressed their thanks and appreciations to the Arab Coalition led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE for providing them with urgent assistance. They also expressed their gratitude to the UAE's leadership for the generous support.

The ERC has sent a relief sea bridge containing 10 ships loaded with 35,000 tonnes of various food items, an airlift of 14,000 food parcels and a 100-truck aid convoy carrying goods purchased from local markets in Yemen.

The ERC is keeping pace with the liberalisation of the Yemen's Red Sea Coast with more humanitarian assistance to help stabilise their current humanitarian situation.