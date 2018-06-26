Maitha Al Shamsi receives outgoing Belgian Ambassador

Al Shamsi welcomed the Ambassador and commended her efforts in serving the common interests of the UAE and Belgium and for strengthening their relationship, wishing her success in her future work.

During the meeting, Mineur noted the great role played by women in the UAE in various fields, as well as the support of the UAE leadership for the efforts of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, in empowering women.

The Belgian Ambassador also expressed thanks to Sheikha Fatima for her continuous support to ambassadresses and female members of the diplomatic corps in the UAE, which she said helps strengthen relations between various countries especially in the field of maternal and child care and women empowerment.