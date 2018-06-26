ERC provides food aid to martyrs' families in Hadramaut, Yemen

The relief, which included food baskets, is in line with the UAE leadership's keenness to support the Yemeni people, martyrs' families in particular, to help them overcome their current dire conditions.

ERC's team also visited a number of families that lost some of their members during the war and provided them with the much-needed aid.

Mohammed Obaid Al Shamsi, Head of the ERC's team in Hadramaut, said that this comes as part of the UAE's vision to ease the suffering of the families of martyrs and the wounded.

The campaign also echoes the values of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan who was very supportive to the Yemeni people, he said.

Beneficiaries thanked the UAE leadership for this gesture of kindness.