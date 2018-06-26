UAE calls for restoring the deficit of trust in the Middle East

Ambassador Nusseibeh called on Member States to lend their support to like-minded countries of the ‘Arab Centre’, who are shifting the Middle East towards stability, development, and rejection of any state system based on extremist ideology.

She underlined that true stability in the Middle East requires Arab decision-making and leadership. She also iterated that it was critical to avoid repeating the mistakes of the great powers after the First World War who believed they knew better than the people of the region, who are currently suffering the consequences of that approach. Nusseibeh called for the international community to recommit to the central principles and concepts which spearheaded the creation of the current world order and to put an understanding of historical context at the center of policy making.

In the context of resuming dialogue for a peaceful resolution in the Middle East, Ambassador Nusseibeh reiterated that all actors must accept the principles of the UN Charter. She stated that Iran, in particular, has consistently violated these norms and must end its irresponsible presence in Arab countries in the form of militias and terrorist groups. Additionally, she voiced support for the statement made by the Representative of the United States: "In warzone after warzone and terrorist act after terrorist act, we find Iran and Hezbollah at the root of violence in the Middle East."

Nusseibeh reminded the Council that prior to the current situation in Yemen, the legitimate government headed a functional state and had a clear process for political transition in the country. She stressed that the Council should have acted when the Iranian-backed Houthis first took Sana’a in September 2014, causing the breakdown of the Yemeni state apparatus and resulting descent into civil war. She said, "If the Coalition had not entered at the request of the legitimate government and in accordance with Security Council Resolution 2216, we would today be dealing with a lawless state dominated by an illegal militia who represent just three percent of the population, but who seek to control the fate 27 million Yemenis."