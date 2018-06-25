UAE Consul-General in NY attends opening of Grenada's new Parliament building

The UAE, along with Mexico, provided funds for the construction of the new building, after Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced UAE's commitment to assist in the reconstruction of the York House - Grenada's old Parliament building - which was destroyed by Hurricane Ivan in September 2004.

In his speech at the opening ceremony, Ambassador Al Suwaidi conveyed greetings of the UAE's leadership to Grenada on completion of the historical building.

"The new Parliament building is a symbol of the Grenadian people's civic pride and political heritage and the UAE is honoured to have contributed to its construction. Our relations with Grenada are founded on the common belief on the right of all nations to peaceful co-existence, development and prosperity," he added.

Ambassador Al Suwaidi said the UAE was also looking forward to signing agreements with Grenada on avoidance of double taxation and protection of investments.

The opening ceremony was attended by top Grenada government officials, including Cecile La Grenade, Governor-General, and Dr Keith Mitchell, Prime Minister.

Dr. Mitchell, thanked the UAE for contributing to the project, adding that "without their direct help, the structure would not have been a reality."

The UAE and Grenada have been enjoying cordial relations and strong cooperation since 1975. The UAE has recently provided support to energy projects in Grenada as part of the UAE-Caribbean Renewable Energy Fund. It also welcomed Grenada's decision to open a consulate in Dubai.