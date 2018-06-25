Saudi Command and Staff College delegation visits FNC

The delegation made this statement today while visiting the FNC, where it reviewed the UAE’s parliamentary process and witnessed the support of the wise leadership for the FNC, as well as the participation of the public in the country’s decision-making process.

Mohammed bin Kardous Al Ameri, FNC Member and Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee, welcomed the delegation during their meeting, which was attended by Ahmed Shabib Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the FNC. He also highlighted the importance of the visit, which was an opportunity to showcase the FNC’s work as the country’s leading constitutional institution since its establishment, as well as its key role in governing the nation’s laws and institutions and promoting the values of loyalty and belonging.

Al Dhaheri explained the FNC’s constitutional duties, its internal and external activities, and its efforts to encourage community engagement, in cooperation with other national institutions. He also noted the political empowerment programme announced by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in 2005, which involved the participation of women as voters and FNC members, as well as Constitutional Amendment No. 1 for 2009 and the growing electoral participation during three elections in 2006, 2011 and 2015, and the increasing participation of UAE citizens in the decision-making process.