Indian Prime Minister receives Abdullah bin Zayed

The two parties discussed cooperation ties between the two countries in different fields and means of advancing the privileged bilateral relations to a higher level.

They also addressed prospects of widening the distinguished strategic ties between the UAE and India in the energy field, with a special focus on the partnerships and investments provided by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, particularly in the fields of exploration, refining, petrochemicals and petroleum products marketing.

The latest developments in the region and international scene were also discussed during the meeting.

Modi welcomed Sheikh Abdullah's visit to New Delhi, wishing it will further bolster cooperation and friendly relationships between the two countries.

Sheikh Abdullah said that the strategic relationship between the two countries has witnessed a qualitative leap across different domains over the past few years, thanks to the political will of their leadership.

He also commended the significant contribution of the Indian community to the development drive in UAE and stressed that Indian residents in the county enjoy government and popular support and respect, and represent a bridge for bolstering ties between the two countries.

The Indian Prime Minister reaffirmed his country's keenness to strengthening the friendly and cooperation ties with the UAE for the benefit of the two peoples.

Modi also lauded the UAE's policy of tolerance, peaceful coexistence, cooperation and respect for all communities living in its territories.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, CEO of ADNOC Group, Dr. Abdulrahman Al Banna, UAE Ambassador to India, and Mohamed bin Ali Alabbar, Chairman of Emaar Properties.