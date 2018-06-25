UAE participates in preparatory meeting for Arab-Chinese Cooperation Forum

The country was represented by Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League.

The meeting discussed the means of strengthening the overall cooperation between Arab countries and China, which aims to develop strategic ties and create partnerships to complete the "Belt and Road Initiative," as well as to promote economic and commercial cooperation, maintain peace and security, and support the rich cultural and humanitarian exchange between both sides.

The meeting also discussed the topics that will be presented at the forum, to unify the Arab position before travelling to Beijing.

Since 2004, seven editions of the ministerial meeting have been held, as well as 14 meetings between senior officials, seven high-level political and strategic dialogues, seven meetings between businessmen, five editions of the "Arab-Chinese Cooperation Conference on Energy," seven seminars on Arab-Chinese relations and social dialogue, three editions of the "Chinese Arts Festival," three editions of the "Arab Arts Festival," three editions of the "Arab-Chinese Media Cooperation Forum," and five editions of the "Arab-Chinese Friendship Conference."