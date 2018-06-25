Mohammed Al Bowardi praises efforts of Hedayah, Sawab centres in combating extremism

Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Hedayah Centre, welcomed Al Bowardi and his delegation, and Maqsoud Kruse, Executive Director of the Centre, conducted a brief presentation about the centre’s message, goals and accomplishments.

During the visit, the participants discussed several topics, including national strategies for countering violent extremism and other related topics.

Al Bowardi was introduced to the centre’s main departments and various activities related to dialogue, training and research. He praised the centre’s leading role in promoting the UAE’s global efforts to counter regional and international extremism and terrorism, as well as the programmes organised by the centre, which the first research and applied institution concerned with countering violent extremism.

Al Bowardi then visited the headquarters of the "Sawab Centre," which is an interactive electronic messaging initiative launched by the UAE, in partnership with the United States, US, in July 2015 on the internet, to counter the propaganda of Daesh on social media.

He also valued the UAE’s support for the efforts of the international coalition against Daesh, most notably the launch of the Sawab Centre, as well as its key role in utilising social media and the internet to correct wrong ideas and enable moderate Islamic voices to be heard.