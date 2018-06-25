Fujairah Crown Prince reviews "Makani" project

He reviewed the system while receiving, Monday in his office at the Fujairah Emiri Diwan, Mohammed Saif Al Afkham, Director-General of the Fujairah Municipality, Abdulla Al Hantoubi, Deputy Director of the Municipality, and several employees of the municipality’s Urban Planning Department.

Sheikh Mohammed listened to an explanation about the system, the stages of the project, its advantages, and how to use the system through a smart application.

Sheikh Mohammed instructed the project team to create a smart services infrastructure that will enable the system to cover the whole of Fujairah while highlighting the necessity of the municipality’s cooperation with local and federal authorities, to achieve the country’s goal of adopting the "smart city" concept.

Sheikh Mohammed also called for greater efforts to offer the best services to UAE nationals and residents.

Al Afkham affirmed the municipality’s commitment to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, and Sheikh Mohammed to achieve a better quality of life for individuals and institutions while thanking Sheikh Mohammed for his support.

He added that the project is part of the municipality’s efforts to provide interactive smart services for individuals and companies in Fujairah while noting that the system is the outcome of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, between the Fujairah Municipality and the Dubai Municipality.

Al Afkham also valued the efforts of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and its support for such projects, through its launch of the "Sinar" application.

The meeting was attended by Salem Al Zahmi, Director of Office of the Crown Prince of Fujairah.