Abdullah bin Zayed honours Indian Doctor Zulekha Daud

Sheikh Abdullah presented a letter of thanks and appreciation to Dr. Zulekha in recognition of her five decades of valuable contributions to the healthcare sector in the UAE and her tireless efforts to boost welfare levels for UAE citizens and residents.

Dr. Zulekha's significant services fructified into the establishment of world-class specialty hospitals, medical centes, educational facilities and pharmacies in both India and UAE.

The recognition coincides with the "Year of Zayed" Initiative during which the country is commemorating the indelible legacy of the Founding Father. It also comes to reaffirm the deeply-rooted relations between the two countries across different domains.

Zulekha Daud is an Indian pioneer who first arrived in the UAE in 1964. She is believed to be the first female practicing doctor in the country and her colossal efforts since then have contributed to advancing healthcare services in the country to enviable levels.