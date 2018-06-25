Abdullah bin Zayed meets Indian Minister of External Affairs

The meeting, held as part of Sheikh Abdullah's official visit to India, discussed bilateral ties and ways to enhance cooperation, particularly in political, economic, commercial, educational and energy fields, as well as means of enhancing the exchange of visits and expertise and strengthening of diplomatic relations.

It also touched on current regional and international developments and other issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised UAE's keenness to enhance its ties of friendship and cooperation with India, in the light of the special and strategic bonds between the two countries. He referred to the importance of this visit and its role in deepening relations between the two friendly countries.

Sheikh Abdullah and Swaraj attended the exchange of the Memorandum of Understanding in the field of diplomatic training between the Emirates Diplomatic Academy and the Foreign Service Institute of India.

The MoU was exchanged by Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman AlBanna, UAE Ambassador to India, and Nagendra Prasad, Joint Secretary of Gulf Affairs at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

Present were Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, and Ambassador Al Banna.