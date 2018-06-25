NCM issues weather forecast for Monday until Friday

Northwesterly winds will blow with a speed between 15 and 30 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr at times over the sea, which will be moderate, becoming rough at times northwards in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea.

In its forecast for the next four days, starting from Monday until Thursday, the centre said that on Tuesday, humid weather will continue to persist during the morning over the coasts, becoming fair in general and hazy at times during the afternoon. Northwesterly to westerly winds with a speed of 15 to 28 km/hr will flutter, reaching 38 km/hr at times. The sea will be moderate in general but may become rough at times, northwards in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea.

On Wednesday, the weather will be fair in general and hazy at times. Temperatures will increase especially over inland areas. The northwesterly winds will become southeasterly with a speed between 15 and 25 km/hr, reaching 38 km/hr at times. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

On Thursday, the weather will be humid during the morning over the coasts and fog or mist may form, becoming fair to partly cloudy at times, with another rise in temperature. Southeasterly to northeasterly winds will gust with a speed between 15 and 30 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr at times, which may cause blowing dust over inland areas during the daytime. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea.

On Friday, hot weather is predicted in general and hazy at times during daytime. Some clouds will appear eastwards by afternoon. Southeasterly to northeasterly winds will drift with a speed between 15 and 30 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr at times, and may cause blowing dust over inland areas during the daytime. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea.