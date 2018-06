Mohammed Obaid Al Shamsi, Head of the ERC Team in Hadramaut, said the delivery of medical equipment is part of the efforts to provide support to improving healthcare services in various parts of Yemen, including Hadramaut.

Dr. Ahmed Bazamoul,Director General of the 'Restoring Hope Hosital', thanked the ERC for its continuous support for the country's healthcare sector. He also thanked the UAE and ERC for their efforts to ease the suffering of the Yemeni people.