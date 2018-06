Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei receives credentials of Ambassador of South Africa to the UAE

Al Mazrouei wished the new ambassador success in his efforts to develop co-operation between the UAE and South Africa.

The South African ambassador expressed her satisfaction at representing his country in the UAE, citing the prestigious regional and international status being enjoyed by the UAE, thanks to the wise policies of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.