UAE, Ireland agree to establish parliamentary friendship committee

The understanding was reached between Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, who held official talks in Dublin with Sean O Fearghail, President of the Irish Parliament. The meeting was attended by Sultan Mohammed Majid, UAE Ambassador to Ireland.

Both sides also discussed methods of exchanging expertise and visits, as well as reinforcing their coordination on a variety of issues, through their participation in international parliamentary events.

Fearghail welcomed Dr. Al Qubaisi and thanked her for accepting his invitation and visiting Ireland, as well as for participating in the official launch of the "Tolerance and Integration Centre" at Dublin City University, while praising the UAE’s overall development, especially in the empowerment of women and their political participation.

He also lauded Dr. Al Qubaisi’s success in leading a senior parliamentary consultative group of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, IPU, concerned with combatting terrorism and extremism, in cooperation with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UNODC, while stressing the importance of this group and its role in building international partnerships to combat terrorism and extremism.

Al Qubaisi presented an official invitation to Fearghail to head a delegation, which will include members of the committee, to visit the UAE and the FNC, as well as to sign a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU.

Fearghail welcomed the invitation and highlighted the importance of visiting the UAE and signing the MoU, which will reinforce parliamentary ties between the two countries.